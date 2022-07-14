Agencies

Application date for medical colleges’ heads extended

LAHORE – The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has extended the date for submitting applications for the posts of deans and principal of the medical colleges.  According to the PSH spokesperson here on Wednesday, the date was extended due to Eid-ul-Azha vacation. Now the online applications for the posts could be submitted till July 22. No application would be received manually. The applications could be sent on http://jobs.pshealthpunjab.gov.pk.  The applications have been sought for the posts of heads of of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Quaid-e-Azam Medical, Nishtar Medical College, Rawalpindi Medical College, Punjab Medical College and Institute of Public Health.

