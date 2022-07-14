News Desk

Australian pitches expert to arrive on 15 July

Damien Hough, head curator of Adelaide Oval, will be in Lahore on 15 July on a two-week tour during which he will also visit Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

Hough is one of the world’s best curators with a 26-year of experience. During his visit, Hough will also inspect the outfields and pitch squares of the four-Test centers.

Prior to his departure on 28 July, Hough will give lectures to the curators and the coaches of cricket and city cricket associations on pitch preparations and the basic methodology of the pitch making for all three formats of the game.

He will also provide insights to local curators and coaches on introducing a day/night pitch for Test cricket, which is the pinnacle format of the game.

