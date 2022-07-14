Baseball-5 Training and Coaching Course in Karachi from 21st

LAHORE -A comprehensive B-5 Training and Coaching Course being organized jointly by Softballs Federation of Pakistan (SFP) in collaboration with National Softball Academy (NSA) will be held in Karachi from July 21. A large number of players, coaches and sports teachers of schools, colleges and universities will be provided with up-to-date training and skills during this training and coaching course. A special session with sports injuries will also be arranged during this course. It may be mentioned here that next month the inaugural B-5 Asia Cup is going to be held in Malaysian city Kuala Lumpur in which Pakistan team will also participate. The aim and objective of this training and coaching course is to strengthen the baseball-5 infrastructure in the country and promoting it at schools, colleges and universities level so that it can be promoted at grass root level. Baseball-5 is the new combination of softball and baseball games for the youth in which neither a big ground is required nor the complete equipment used in softball and baseball are needed. Only one ball is required to play B-5 and it can be played even within area spreading over just 21 meters. The Baseball-5 is becoming popular within Pakistani youth at greater pace which is good omen. Murad Hussain, who represented Pakistan in the WBCS B-5 Coaching seminar organized by Softball Asia, is the Event Director while Shiraz Asif is the Course Coordinator. Interested men and women are advised to contact Shiraz Asif (0312-2721024 or shiraz.asif02@gmail.com) for registration.