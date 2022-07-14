Anadolu

Biden arrives in Israel at start of Mideast tour

US President Joe Biden landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday at the start of his Middle East tour.

Biden was welcomed at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, his deputy Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

“You need not be a Jew to be Zionist,” Biden said upon his arrival, repeating past comments he made about Israel.

“This is my tenth visit, and every chance I have to return to this ancient land is a blessing because the connection between the American people and Israeli people is deep,” Biden said. “The connection between the Israeli people and the American people is bone deep, and generation after generation that connection grows as we invest in each other and dream together.”

Lapid, for his part, described Biden’s visit as historic as “it expresses the unbreakable bond between our two countries.”

The Israeli premier called Biden “one of the best friends Israel has ever known,” and referred to the US president calling himself a Zionist in the past.

Biden will visit the West Bank as part of his tour where he will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The US president is scheduled to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to participate in an Arab regional summit in Jeddah city with the participation of Arab leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Asian markets swing as US inflation spike leaves mixed feelings

International

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew until Thursday

International

EU warns France over lobbying in rule-of-law report

International

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

International

Russian shelling kills 5 in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region

International

UK Tories hold first round of voting for new PM

International

Malaysia reports 2,345 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

International

UN Security Council unanimously extends Yemen mission for 1 year

International

Russia, Ukraine seek to break grain impasse in Turkey

International

No change in U.S. policy on Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, spokesman says

1 of 2,846

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More