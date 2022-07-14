APP

Bike-lifter arrested; 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI- Police have arrested a bike-lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO R.A. Bazaar Police Station managed to net an accused namely Rehan who was a bike-lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations. Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from him.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike-lifter.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and send them behind the bars.

More Stories
Islamabad

Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

Islamabad

IMF agrees to resume Pakistan loan after fuel, tax hikes

Islamabad

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

Islamabad

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting on July 15

Islamabad

More rain-wind thundershowers expected in all provinces of country

Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

1 of 3,043

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More