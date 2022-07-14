Our Staff Reporter

Businessmen call on Miftah

ISLAMABAD – Business community on Wednesday apprised Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail about multiple issues related to taxation in the federal budget 2022-23 on various sectors.
They requested for resolving their issues and sought support of the government for bringing in efficiency in various sectors. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with delegation of businessmen led by Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), and Ch. Naeem A Rauf, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), at Finance Division. Chairman FBR, senior officers from Finance Division and FBR and representatives of various business sectors attended the meeting.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail welcomed the businessmen and acknowledged the contribution of business community in the growth of economic activity in the country. He further stressed that macroeconomic stability is the top priority of the present government and the present government is focusing to ensure financial discipline through effective and business friendly policies to achieve the economic growth level. The finance minister further assured the delegation to address their issues at priority with regular communication and consultation with business community. In conclusion, the finance minister expressed the resolve of the present government to promote the business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country. The delegation thanked the finance minister for cooperation and support.

