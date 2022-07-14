Staff Reporter

By-poll contestants to observe code of conduct

SARGODHA – Regional Election Commissioner and District Returning Officer for by-election in PP-83 Amir Javed has given special directives to all the contestants to follow the election rules and regulations. While talking to mediamen, he said that strict action will be taken against the candidates if found guilty of violating the code of conduct.  The Regional election commissioner also said that all possible and necessary arrangements were being finalized to ensure peaceful electioneering in Khushaab district. He directed the administration to make foolproof security arrangements at all the polling stations.  He said he directed the administration to make proper security arrangements at the government buildings to be used for polling stations.  “Polling stations have been divided in three categories and CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive polling stations”. Amir Javed advised the candidates through video link to remain peaceful on election day and carry out their political responsibilities .  He said that monitoring teams would be active in the field and send reports on hourly bases to prevent any violation of election rules or conduct.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IMF deal paves way for nation to emerge from economic crisis: PM

Islamabad

Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

National

Productivity of energy sector increased due to CPEC power plants: Musadik

Islamabad

IMF agrees to resume Pakistan loan after fuel, tax hikes

Islamabad

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

Islamabad

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

Karachi

MQM leader Babar Ghauri left for Dubai

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting on July 15

Islamabad

More rain-wind thundershowers expected in all provinces of country

1 of 9,396

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More