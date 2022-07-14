By-poll contestants to observe code of conduct

SARGODHA – Regional Election Commissioner and District Returning Officer for by-election in PP-83 Amir Javed has given special directives to all the contestants to follow the election rules and regulations. While talking to mediamen, he said that strict action will be taken against the candidates if found guilty of violating the code of conduct. The Regional election commissioner also said that all possible and necessary arrangements were being finalized to ensure peaceful electioneering in Khushaab district. He directed the administration to make foolproof security arrangements at all the polling stations. He said he directed the administration to make proper security arrangements at the government buildings to be used for polling stations. “Polling stations have been divided in three categories and CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive polling stations”. Amir Javed advised the candidates through video link to remain peaceful on election day and carry out their political responsibilities . He said that monitoring teams would be active in the field and send reports on hourly bases to prevent any violation of election rules or conduct.