Child Labour And Abuse

A heinous incident of murder and torture of children in Lahore’s upscale Defence Housing Authority residences sheds a light on the pockets of true rot and violence that exist in our society. An eleven-year-old domestic worker was allegedly murdered and his younger five-year-old brother was injured by the employers over the mistake of eating food from the refrigerator.

Needless to say, the government must take urgent action on this, and have the perpetrators brought to account as soon as possible. Murder and torture were not the only revolting crimes in this situation; employing child labour is an exploitative gruesome practice that, due to the helplessness of the children, facilitates such situations of extreme violence.

However, apart from bringing forth justice as soon as possible for the victims, the government must also reflect on why such a situation was allowed to occur in the first place. It is not like laws have not been put into place to curtail child labour, especially criminalising the employment of child domestic workers. In the past, there had been efforts to bring domestic work into the realm of proper employment, yet those efforts have mostly fizzled out due to strong cultural and commercial barriers which incentivise child labour. However, that changed with Punjab’s Domestic Workers Act 2019, which criminalises the employment of children under the age of 15 as domestic help and states that the domestic workforce shall not work over the mandatory eight hours a day. The Act makes necessary a letter of employment, which has to be approved by the Inspector having jurisdiction in the area.

It is quite clear that this law is not being implemented, as the employment of child domestic workers appears to be a practice so embedded in certain parts of the country that no effort is made to even hide it. The government needs to enforce the implementation of this law and expand it so that no employment can occur without a contract. Moreover, it is time to expand the definition of a “workman” under labour laws so that domestic workers can be privy to the privileges afforded to labourers by the labour courts.