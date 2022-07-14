APP

City Improvement Project to improve life of people: Minister

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that work on multi-billion rupees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) was in full swing that would ensure availability of all civil amenities to the residents.

In a statement, he said that the project funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide services including solid waste management, infrastructure development and others for durable urban development.

He said that the provincial government of PTI under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has continued its indiscriminate development policies across the province, adding that change of minister or advisor didn’t make the slightest difference in the development process.

He assured to continue the consultation process with MPAs and local people regarding every development project so that it could be completed timely without compromising on quality of work.

Faisal Amin said, “The development of  cities is one of the top most priorities under KPCIP whereby ensuring proper solid waste management and availability of modern machinery, these cities would become free from all kinds of pollution and also provide sanitation and drinking water facilities to the citizens.”

