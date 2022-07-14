Staff Reporter

CM Bizenjo pays homage to Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday paid rich tribute to the services and sacrifices of Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani for the country. In a Twitter message he said Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was the son of this land who always hoisted the national flag and sacrificed his life for the sake of his beloved homeland. The CM also paid homage to the services and sacrifices of Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani for the country and the nation and said that his memory would always live in our hearts because the death of a martyr is the life of a nation.

 

 

