APP

CM Punjab directs to expedite relief activities in flood damage areas of Rwp

Rawalpindi-Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the damage caused in Rawalpindi during heavy rains.
He directed the administration to take immediate action to provide relief to the residents of the rain-affected areas.
Station Commander, Cantonment Board Rawalpindi, Brig Salman, Cantonment Executive Officer, Chaklala Cantonment Board and Member Provincial Assembly, PP-13, Haji Amjad visited the affected areas including Dhoke Juma, Lalazar, Valley Housing Scheme Chaklala and inspected the relief and rescue operation.
The residents registered their complaints against the owners of the housing society and the local administration.
According to the residents, the owners of the housing society had encroached the land along the nullah and narrowed the drain which caused a lot of damage in the locality. The residents of Dhoke Juma and Valley Housing Scheme demanded removal of all encroachments and stern action against the owners of the society.

More Stories
Islamabad

Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

Islamabad

IMF agrees to resume Pakistan loan after fuel, tax hikes

Islamabad

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

Islamabad

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting on July 15

Islamabad

More rain-wind thundershowers expected in all provinces of country

Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

1 of 3,043

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More