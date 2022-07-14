Court extends Moonis Elahi’s interim bail in money laundering case

MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, who is also a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), appeared Thursday before a special court (offences in bank) in Lahore which extended his interim bail and two others till July 22 next in the Rs24 billion money laundering case.

Moonis Elahi and the two others appeared before the court and got their attendance marked.

The duty judge heard the case as the judge was on leave.

The court extended the interim bail of Moonis, Muhammad Khan and Wajid Khan Bhatti till July 22 next.

Later, during a brief media talk, Moonis Elahi responded to the question, “Why are you not campaigning for the PTI candidates in the by-elections?” by saying: “This question should be asked from the PTI.

We are definitely running the election campaign for the PTI. We will win the July 17 by-elections.

To another question of “How do you see the July 22 election?” Moonis said: “If the July 17 election goes well, the July 22 election will also go well.”

 

