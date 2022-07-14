Dhabeji economic zone to get 10m gallons of water soon

KARACHI – Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said on Wednesday that development work at Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will start in full swing from next month. An ADP scheme of 10 million gallons of water supply to the zone had also been included in the current ADP and the work on provision of gas supply to Dhabeji SEZ was almost 95 percent complete, besides steps for the supply of electricity to Dhabeji SEZ were also under progress, he said while talking to the local investors of the province on Wednesday at his office. Qamar added that Dhabeji SEZ, consisted of 1,530 acre land, would be developed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode and would generate a huge amount of revenue to government exchequer.