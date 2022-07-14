Staff Reporter

DIG Sukkur lauds police performance during Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR -Police personnel remained away from their near and dear ones during three days of Eid-ul-Azha to protect the lives and property of the People of the Sukkur. This was stated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Tariq Abbas Qureshi during at a reception arranged for the force at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday. “We can feel that it was very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives on the occasion of the Eid,” he added, it was the duty of the police to protect the citizens. Effective patrolling was made in the Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts in order to avoid any untoward incident. The Sukkur Traffic Police (STP) also performed duties at worship places, parks and important boulevards.

More Stories
Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

Business

Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China

Business

Stock market gains 518 points

Business

Maize cultivation be started immediately

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as oil, euro struggle on recession fears

Business

Rs113.89b being spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

Business

Canada central bank hikes key interest rate from 1.5pc to 2.5pc

1 of 1,513

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More