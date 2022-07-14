Javaid-ur-Rahman

ECP completes printing of 5m ballot papers

ISLAMABAD – Since the election campaign on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly has gained momentum, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed printing of nearly five million ballot papers. The delivery of printed ballot papers to the returning officers has been started, sources told The Nation. The election supervisor had de-seated 25 MPAs of the PTI for defying party directives and voting for Hamza Shehbaz. Sources said process of handing over the printed ballot papers have started and concerned returning officers have been summoned for delivery. All the ballot papers have been printed in the federal capital. With the PTI alleging that attempts are being made to rig the by-polls, the ECP had announced that the exercise in 20 constituencies of the province would be held on the basis of old electoral rolls.

 

