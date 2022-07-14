News Desk

ECP rejects Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday while rejecting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari’s allegations of bein being part of a rigging plan in the upcoming Punjab by-polls said that they don’t know any “Mr. X,Y” and there is no need to meet Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz behind the curtains.

Responding to PTI leaders’ allegations, the ECP spokesperson said ECP will continue to play our constitutional role without any fear, adding that if they have any evidence they should bring it forward.

In this regard, the spokesperson further said that the Election Commission has directed the DROs, ROs, monitoring teams and the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab to remain vigilant for the Punjab by-elections.

The spokesman clarified that they would continue to play their constitutional role without provocation and pressure and would ensure transparent elections in the Punjab by-elections

