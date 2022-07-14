The UN released daunting figures in its World Population Prospects 2022 report according to which, the world’s population is expected to rise to eight billion by November of this year. By 2050, it will reach 9.7 billion. This is a concerning trajectory keeping in mind the various problems we are dealing with today, disease, climate change, water shortage, food crisis and poverty. It is countries like Pakistan that are the hardest hit and ironically, top the charts with high birth rates. It is vital that we address this issue now, rather than later.

Along with seven other countries, Pakistan is predicted to be the primary contributor to this global population boom according to the UN. On average, there are 18,593 births per day in the country, resulting in the current population to be at 229.5 million according to the UN’s data. Limited resources like land, water, food and shelter have enabled a majority of these people to live in abject poverty and this points towards a larger trend of unsustainable population growth that is present in countries like India, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Recently, attention was brought to this issue on World Population Day on July 11 as ministers highlighted the impact it has had on the economy, education, health and environment. Maternal and child health programmes are also either unable to keep up with the frequency of cases brought in or are completely unequipped to deal with emergencies, leading to high mortality rates amongst mothers and infants. Despite all this, the population continues to grow.

There is an immediate need for the government to implement some family planning measures because as it stands today, survival for the common man is incredibly difficult. We must stop bringing children into a disadvantaged world knowing full well the hardships they will have to endure in the future. Some control must be exercised right now so that a decent future is secured.

Taboos regarding contraception, social pressures to have children, unawareness and the lack of trained professionals are barriers that the authorities must aid the people in overcoming. The people must be taught that birth control is not an evil but a necessity. It does not take away from their right to procreate but only exercise caution against a population boom that Pakistan cannot sustain.