Farah is known as Gogi, Tarar responds to defamation notice for coining her name

LAHORE – Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar Wednesday responded to the defamation notice of Rs6 billion sent to him by Farah Shahzadi, a close friend of the wife of former PM Imran Khan. Tarar submitted his reply through his counsel on Wednesday, wherein it was stated that Farah was already known as Farah “Gogi” everywhere and all allegations levelled against Attaullah Tarar were baseless.

According the minister’s statement, Farah Shahzadi looted billions of rupees from national exchequer and broke a record of corruption with the connivance of Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, her husband, and Bushra Bibi, the wife of former premier Imran Khan. The reply also stated that federal and provincial anti-corruption agencies were holding investigations against Farah and she had fled the country to escape investigation. Efforts are underway to bring back Farah Shahzadi through red warrants as per law and she would have to face investigation on her return, it added.

Farah Shahzadi had sent a legal notice of Rs6 billion to the provincial minister for damaging her reputation by coining a name “Gogi” for her, and “falsely accusing her of committing massive corruption.”