Flood-affected Swabi villages declared as calamity-hit areas: Qaiser

Peshawar – Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that KP government has decided to declare villages badly affected by the flash floods in district Swabi as calamity hit areas and would exempt those areas from taxes.

In a media talk, he said that the revenue department has estimated the cost of damages to crops, houses and domestic animals, adding that the affected people would be compensated accordingly.

Asad Qaiser said that the provincial government would provide maximum relief to people in flood hit areas. He said that he had discussed the flood situation with KP CM and the district administration, irrigation and public health engineering departments had been directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan to secure the affected areas from flood devastations in future.

Four die in two road mishaps

At least four persons including a minor and three women of the same family died on Wednesday and five others were injured in two different road accidents in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

In the first accident, a Suzuki pickup fell into a deep gorge owing to a brake failure. According to police, a family of Daloola Sihali village was heading towards their home after attending a funeral procession of their relative from Ghari Habeeb Ullah when their vehicle fell into a deep ravine after the brake failure, resulting in the death of three women of the same family while five others sustained critical injuries.

The dead persons were identified as the mother Bibi Zarina, sister Ruqayya and wife Phul Baharan of driver Chanzeb. Suzuki pickup was completely destroyed after the accident while the dead bodies and injured were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra where after completion of medico-legal formalities the dead bodies were handed over to the family.

In another accident at the Havelian Dhamtoor bypass a minor boy Ibrahim Skandar suddenly came on-road and the nearby passing car hit the boy and killed him on the spot.