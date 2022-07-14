APP

GIKI team wins UK’s engineering contest

ISLAMABAD – The students from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering Sciences and Technology bagged first position in the ‘Formula Student’ engineering competition held in the United Kingdom.

The ‘Formula Student’ is Europe’s most established educational engineering competition. Backed by industry and high-profile engineers, the competition aims at developing enterprising and innovative young engineers and encouraging more young people to take up a career in engineering.

Formula GIK Team Infinity won Concept Class LTS (Lap Time Simulation) of the Prestigious Imeche Formula Student 2022 held in the United Kingdom. Pic.Twitter.Com/0HZ94WXLDR— GIKI (@OfficialGIKI) July 11, 2022

The GIKI Team Infinity won Concept Class LTS (Lap Time Simulation) for the virtual software they created, by defeating students from 34 countries.

Ashir Junaid, the team leader for Formula GIK, told media that their 24-member society developed the software within two months. “We are proud of making Pakistan famous all over the world,” said Junaid.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

Business

Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China

Business

Stock market gains 518 points

Business

Maize cultivation be started immediately

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as oil, euro struggle on recession fears

Business

Rs113.89b being spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

Business

Canada central bank hikes key interest rate from 1.5pc to 2.5pc

1 of 2,037

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More