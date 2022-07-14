GIKI team wins UK’s engineering contest

ISLAMABAD – The students from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering Sciences and Technology bagged first position in the ‘Formula Student’ engineering competition held in the United Kingdom.

The ‘Formula Student’ is Europe’s most established educational engineering competition. Backed by industry and high-profile engineers, the competition aims at developing enterprising and innovative young engineers and encouraging more young people to take up a career in engineering.

Formula GIK Team Infinity won Concept Class LTS (Lap Time Simulation) of the Prestigious Imeche Formula Student 2022 held in the United Kingdom. Pic.Twitter.Com/0HZ94WXLDR— GIKI (@OfficialGIKI) July 11, 2022

The GIKI Team Infinity won Concept Class LTS (Lap Time Simulation) for the virtual software they created, by defeating students from 34 countries.

Ashir Junaid, the team leader for Formula GIK, told media that their 24-member society developed the software within two months. “We are proud of making Pakistan famous all over the world,” said Junaid.