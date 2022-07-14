Gold price decreases by Rs1050, trades at Rs141,150
The price of gold on Thursday dropped as the Pakistani rupee thrashed greenback after deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The price of 24-carat gold has declined by Rs1050.
The 24-carat gold is being traded for Rs141,150 at the local market.
Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has also decreased by Rs901.
The price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has now reached Rs121,013, while the price of 10-gram gold of 22-carat has now reached Rs111,930.
The price of 24-carat silver has witnessed an increase of Rs50, which is now available at Rs1570.
In the international market, the price of gold has reduced by $16 per ounce to reach $1714.