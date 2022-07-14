News Desk

Gold price decreases by Rs1050, trades at Rs141,150

The price of gold on Thursday dropped as the Pakistani rupee thrashed greenback after deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The price of 24-carat gold has declined by Rs1050.

The 24-carat gold is being traded for Rs141,150 at the local market.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has also decreased by Rs901.

The price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has now reached Rs121,013, while the price of 10-gram gold of 22-carat has now reached Rs111,930.

The price of 24-carat silver has witnessed an increase of Rs50, which is now available at Rs1570.

In the international market, the price of gold has reduced by $16 per ounce to reach $1714.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Authorities unable to detect fault in Neelam Jhelum hydrpower tunnel, MPs told

Business

PRGMEA delegation calls on Miftah

Business

Stock market gains 486 points

Business

Rupee recovers 30 paisas against dollar

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1050 per tola

Business

ICCI welcomes IMF’s staff-level agreement with Pakistan

Business

PIA inducts another A-320 aircraft into its fleet

Business

Cambodia expects 1 million foreign tourists in 2022

Business

Govt to provide 537,070 new gas connections in FY2022-23

Business

Businessmen reject increase in interest rates to 15 percent

1 of 2,274

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More