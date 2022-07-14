News Desk

Govt challenges Imran Khan’s acquittal in Parliament attack case

The federal government on Thursday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court challenging the acquittal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in the Parliament attack case.

Besides Imran Khan, the government also challenged the exoneration of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and Asad Umar in the same case.

The government requested the court to declare the PTI chairman’s acquittal decision null and void, asserting that the Anti-Terrorism Court’s verdict was against the law. It said that the trial court had decided the case in haste.

The petition stated that there were enough documentary and video evidence available to prove that PTI Chief Imran Khan had committed a crime by launching an attack on the Parliament.

It further said that the trial court had condoned the evidence of eyewitnesses in this case and acquitted Imran. It alleged that the public prosecutors had favoured Imran’s exoneration against the law.

The trial court had given the judgement in favour of Imran Khan even without hearing the affectees of the case, the petition added.

An Anti-Terrorism Court had exonerated former prime minister Imran Khan and others in the Parliament attack case on Oct 29, 2020.

