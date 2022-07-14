News Desk

Govt committed to promote business activities: Miftah

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association headed by its Chairman Shaikh Luqman Amin in Islamabad on Thursday.

The delegation while highlighting the contribution of garments in the exports of Pakistan apprised the Minister for Finance about issues related to taxation on value-added garments, refund of Sales Tax, etc.

Issues of deferring payments, DLTL, and GSP plus status were also discussed in the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expressed the resolve of the present government to promote business activities and facilitate business communities to attain sustainable growth in the country.

He assured the delegation to resolve their issues as a priority and also stressed the delegation to enhance its export base.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for addressing their issues.

Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

