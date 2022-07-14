Govt decides to reduce prices of petroleum products

Federal government has decided to reduce prices of petroleum products as price of the commodity falls in international market.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that government will not wait for July 15 to reduce the prices.

The finance minister also claimed that International Monetary Fund (IMF) has no objection on government’s plan to reduce prices.

The PML-N leader said that nation stood behind Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as government took tough decisions and now it is time to give relief to masses.

According to sources, the petrol price could fall by Rs17 while price of diesel is likely to be slashed by Rs40 and kerosene oil by Rs32.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Moonis Elahi’s money laundering case hearing adjourned till July 22

Editors Pick

PIA inducts another A-320 aircraft into its fleet

National

Sri Lanka protesters to end occupation of official buildings

Islamabad

Nawaz Sharif, Mohsin Ranjha put heads together in London

National

IMF deal paves way for nation to emerge from economic crisis: PM

Islamabad

Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

National

Productivity of energy sector increased due to CPEC power plants: Musadik

Islamabad

IMF agrees to resume Pakistan loan after fuel, tax hikes

Islamabad

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

1 of 8,628

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More