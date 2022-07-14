News Desk

Imran Khan wants chaos in the country: Hamza Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wants chaos in the country but the PML-N government will not make false promises.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that his party has put its political interests at stake for national interests.

The chief minister said, “We will not go for political persecution. Our alliance is not a union alliance to form a government but we are united for the country and the nation.”

Hamza went on to say that he spent two months without a cabinet but gave a subsidy of Rs 200 billion to the province, adding that the province was toyed with in the name of Wasim Akram Plus. “We will not indulge in politics of revenge,” he added.

He further said that if the party had given him permission, he would have resigned and run the campaign, adding that Imran Khan asked for the first 6 months but did nothing and we have to improve this province.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

We will fight against Sharif family in upcoming by-polls: Imran Khan

National

PTI Chief leveling false allegations against opponents: Rana

National

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addresses rally in Layyah

National

July 17 elections will decide Pakistan’s future: Imran Khan

National

Pakistan thwarts India’s bid for permanent seat in UNSC

National

Punjab anti-corruption summons Sheikh Rashid on July 15

National

Finance Minister vows to facilitate business community

National

Security forces gun down six terrorists in Datta Khel operation, soldier martyred

National

Heavy rains in short period affected city system: Sindh CM

National

MQM leader Babar Ghauri released

1 of 8,570

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More