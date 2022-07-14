Imran Khan’s comment

PM Imran Khan while addressing the worker’s convention at Charsadda on 29 May stated that India is free, while we are slaves. What IK forgot was that a country exercises complete sovereignty, only if it is economically self-reliant and does not depend on IMF etc. India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves as of May 6, 2022 stand at $595.954Billion and since 1993, it has never taken any financial assistance from IMF and paid back all loans to them by 2000.