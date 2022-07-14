Imran Khan’s comment
|PM Imran Khan while addressing the worker’s convention at Charsadda on 29 May stated that India is free, while we are slaves. What IK forgot was that a country exercises complete sovereignty, only if it is economically self-reliant and does not depend on IMF etc. India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves as of May 6, 2022 stand at $595.954Billion and since 1993, it has never taken any financial assistance from IMF and paid back all loans to them by 2000.
Since 2016 there has been no Tax Amnesty Scheme given by India. All those who benefitted from such schemes had to pay 45% tax along with an additional penalty. IK needs to evaluate numerous tax amnesty schemes he and his predecessors offered during their tenures with amnesties offered by India.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.