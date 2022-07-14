Islamabad police bust 3 dacoit gangs by apprehending 7 members

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad police have busted three notorious dacoit gangs by rounding up seven active members during a crackdown against outlaws, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that the detained members of criminal gangs were involved in a series of crime including snatching on gunpoint and motorcycle theft, he added.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people. Following these directives, a Tarnol police team arrested two members of a dacoit gang involved in numerous crime incidents. The accused were identified as Akash alias Kashi and Janras Khan. Police recovered one bike and weapon with ammunition from their possession. Cases against the accused have been registered at Tarnol police station and further investigation is underway. While in another action,

Tarnol police team arrested three members of a dacoit gang identified as Shahid ur Rehman, Naveed ur Rehman and Abid ur Rehman and recovered one motorbike and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession and further investigation is underway. Likewise, Tarnol police team busted two members of a dacoit gang. The accused have been identified as Noor Rehman and Rehmat Ullah and recovered two motorbikes and mobile phones from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous bike theft incidents in different areas of the city while further investigation is underway. DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

=======

Thin attendance witnessed in offices after Eid holidays

APP

ISLAMABAD

Public and private sector organisations witnessed thin attendance of employees on Wednesday, the first working day after the Eid ul Azha holidays.

Most of the employees opted for casual leaves for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to extend their Eid vacations till Sunday as the majority of residents went to their native towns to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

Starting from Friday, such employees would enjoy nine-day break till coming Monday when work at government and semi-government organisations would start at a normal pace.

However, those who celebrated Eid in the twin cities or resided nearby returned to their respective offices on Wednesday.

The government and private offices, business centres, small and large enterprises, corporations, banks, shops, medical centres and utility service centres also witnessed a low number of clients.

The government had announced five Eid holidays.

Local transport also remained thin in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as most of the transporters diverted their vehicles on long routes or have not resumed their service yet.