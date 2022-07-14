Jan Jamali accuses Sindh of keeping Balochistan deprived of water

QUETTA – Regretting that keeping Balochistan deprived of its due share in water resources by the Sindh government had led to a crisis in the province, Balochistan Assembly (BA) Speaker and acting governor of the province Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said on Wednesday that it was unfortunate that repeated calls by the province for its share was merely a wastage of time. He regretted that the attitude of the Sindh government towards Balochistan was not that of a ‘brother’. “That is why it is not willing to give us our share in water resources,” he complained. He went on to say that the capacity of Pat Feeder Canal, which was originally 8,200 cusecs of water, was first reduced to 7,200 cusecs, then to 6,700 cusecs, and now it had been shrunk to 4,000 cusecs. The acting governor said there was no natural site available for building a dam in Naseerabad division to store rainwater. “The province has received such heavy rains after a long time, which have damaged all dams in the province,” he said. Jamali said that barring Naseerabad, the number of universities in other divisions of the province were proportionate to their population.

“And now when a research center on agriculture is being built in the division, the site chosen for the purpose is located at a deserted place where even drinking water is not available. What a strange selection the authorities have made. It is just wastage of money,” he lamented.

He said that now a medical college had been approved for the division, it is hoped that a suitable site would be selected for its construction.

The acting governor said that the cadet college in Jaffarabad had only recently been opened for students.