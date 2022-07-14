Kashmiris’ flame of freedom alive against Indian tyranny: PM

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is a reminder of sacrifices which Kashmiris have rendered for their inalienable and UN-sanctioned right to self-determination. In a tweet, he said flame of freedom from the Indian yoke has been kept alive by the generations of Kashmiris in the face of Indian tyranny and oppression.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to restore the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project at the earliest.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, to review progress on the rehabilitation work of the project. The Prime Minister was informed that the closure of 3.5 km long Tailrace Water Tunnel affected power generation from the powerhouse, which caused hurdle in supplying 969 megawatts of electricity in the national grid. Taking stern notice of the incident, he directed the relevant authorities to immediately inquire into the incident with the help of authorised international bodies and complete the restoration work of the plant as soon as possible.The Prime Minister said that we are bringing in an effective mechanism of pre-qualification and third party monitoring and evaluation of companies to ensure transparency and quality in development works.

Shehbaz Sharif orders to restore Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project

Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the administration of Lahore for the best arrangements of cleanliness during Eidul Azha holidays. Talking to the officials of Lahore administration in Lahore, he also lauded the administration for maintaining law and order situation during the Eid days.