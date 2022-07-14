Lovebirds sprayed with bullets outside Larkana court; girl dies

LARKANA – Unknown persons on Wednesday opened fire on a couple who contracted love marriage killing the girl and injuring her husband seriously outside a court in Larkana.

As per details, the married couple was ambushed by unknown assailants when they were coming out of a court in Larkana.

The attackers sprayed them with bullets. As a result, Marvi Gadhi died on the spot while her husband Jawad Ahmad, resident of Bahawalpur, got critically injured.

On getting information, Civil Lines police reached the crime scene and shifted the injured man to the emergency ward of Chandka Hospital.

However, the police failed to capture the armed assailants as they had managed to flee the crime scene.

Two dead by rival

group’s firing

Separately, two people were killed in a trade of fire between two groups in Kacha area of Mehar, tehsil Dokari in Larkana.

Reportedly, people of Sargani and Lashari tribes got involved in a conflict over a piece of irrigation land. They opened fire on each other. Resultantly, two men belonging to Sargani tribe died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Amjad Hussain and Ghulam Hussain.