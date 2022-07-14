APP

Maize cultivation be started immediately

FAISALABAD- The agriculture experts here have advised the growers to start cultivation of maize crop immediately during July and complete the process by August 20 for getting bumper crop. According to spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department, maize plays an important role in catering to the domestic food needs. Farmers should prefer approved hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, Hybrid FH-810, etc. for cultivation in order to get maximum financial benefits from their crops, he added.

