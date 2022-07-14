Maryam Nawaz rescues party again on public’s front

ISLAMABAD – In the presence of high-inflation, extraordinary hike in the prices of petroleum products and in absence of a popular slogan of ‘vote ko Izat do’, PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif still proved herself to be a ‘mob puller’ during the campaign for by-elections in Punjab.

After a judgment of the apex court regarding re-polls in Punjab Assembly for the slot of the chief minister, which is currently occupied by Hamza Shehbaz Sharif—the importance of the upcoming by-elections on the 20 seats of Punjab going to be held on 17th July has been increased to manifold. Apparently, the party ruling both at centre and Punjab, seems under pressure and it is evident from the fact that it has fielded several leaders across the province even taking their resignations from the federal and provincial cabinets to effectively run the election campaign for the party. However, the major support is given by the Maryam Nawaz Sharif at this difficult time, when their government not only in Punjab but in federal also depending upon the results of these by-elections. Any upset in by-elections would ultimately hunt their government in Punjab and in such scenario; the survival of multi party alliance in centre would also be near to impossible. The daughter of the former premier took the task to run the elections campaign in her hands, which not only boosted the morale of the party workers but also helped to clear the impression of in-house division amongst Sharifs. Sources inside party ranks informed that Maryam Nawaz was assigned to fight on the front of narrative while Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is doing electoral politics for which he is considered qualified enough by senior leadership. Unlike predictions of the political analysts, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has got an overwhelming response from the public during her campaign across the province as she had successfully managed to pull out impressive crowds in different locations.

PML-N’s success in by-polls would ensure Nawaz Sharif’s landing before general elections to give checkmate to Imran Khan

It is a fact that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has become a challenge for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf because she is balancing the impact left by the public gatherings addressed by Imran Khan in every city as she is also getting huge response from the public in the same locations.

Meanwhile, she is moulding public opinion quite wisely by blaming former prime minister Imran Khan for increasing inflation and a price hike in the petroleum products. She is publically linking former premier’s involvement in corruption during his tenure as prime minister.

If by-elections’ results successfully turn out to be in favour of her party, the landing of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at any time before next general elections would give a checkmate to rival Imran Khan.

Starting her journey from Lahore on 2nd July, Maryam Nawaz will conclude the election campaign at Lahore again on 15th July after holding a public gathering in Multan on the same day. Maryam Nawaz had addressed three public gatherings at Lahore before Eid-ul-Adha in one week followed by successful power shows at Sheikhupura and Sahiwal on 8th and 11th of July respectively. She went to Jhang on Wednesday, where Maryam got an impressive response as she successfully pulled thousands of party workers. Now, before election day, she will have to go to Layyah on 13th, Rawalpindi and Khushab on 14th of July.