Met predicts another strong rain spell across Sindh

ISLAMABAD – Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Wednesday predicted another strong spell of rain across Sindh from July 14 to 18 as monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating. Talking to a private news channel, Chief Meteorologist said heavy monsoon spell with wind or thundershowers will enter in Sindh and torrential rains may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other cities of the province. Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 127 millimeter heavy rain just in three hours caused havoc in Karachi. Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Wednesday afternoon, he said efforts are afoot to drain out remaining accumulated rain water from old city area which received 343 millimeter rain. He said that those blaming his government did nothing for Karachi when in power. The Chief Minister said most of the areas and roads in the city were cleared and relief and rehabilitation work in remaining areas was underway. He said Karachi is likely to get very heavy rain from tomorrow or in night, he added. The MQM-P rejected PPP’s claims of serving the city during the rains and said the statements issued by the provincial government did not align with the on-the-ground situation. “The role that the chief minister claims to have played is not based on reality,” MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said in a press conference at the party’s office in Bahadurabad. Hassan, defending the MQM-P, said it had struck an agreement with PPP for the betterment of Karachi, but it caused “pain” to some people. He was referring to the lengthy agreement that the parties reached when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sought the MQM-P’s support to remove then-prime minister Imran Khan from power in March. Hassan then said that he was “awe-struck” to see the situation in posh areas like the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), where the water levels were extremely high.