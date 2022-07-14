Our Staff Reporter

Minister chairs meeting to review situation in Balochistan after rains

QUETTA – Minister of State Mir Ehsanullah Reki on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting to review the situation emerged due to heavy monsoon rains across the Balochistan province.

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA Mir Ziaullah Langu briefed the meeting about the damages caused by the heavy rains and flash floods in the province, especially in Washuk district.

Minister Reki directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to access damages caused to the houses, agricultural lands and infrastructure in Washuk district.

He was told that relief items ration and other necessities of life were being provided to the victims.  Former provincial minister Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani also attended the meeting.

 

