Mirza rules out rumours of reconciliation with PPP

BADIN – Former provincial Home Minister Sindh, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza has ruled out the rumours of reconciliation with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), saying that he was ready to face every and each tactic of ruling party PPP which might be used in Local Body Election 2022.

While talking with media after holding public gathering of LG Election 2022 in Badin on Wednesday, former provincial Home Minister Sindh, Dr Zulfiquar Mirza has expressed that he has full confidence in the people of Badin that they will make success his nominated candidates in Local Government Election by voting them in the LG election, adding that if PPP had distributed water in Badin with justices and honestly and had not plundered share of Badin, the agrarian economy would have prospered in Badin instead of being destroyed.

Dr Zulfiqar Mirza further said that most of the opponents alleged that he was not local but meanwhile they agreed that he and his family have carried out record development work to public of Badin for their welfare and development in the district.

“We wholeheartedly carry out record development work to serve the people and provided employment to thousands of unemployed youth in federal and provincial departments during the tenure,” Dr Mirza added.

Responding to a question about the interference of Arbab of Thar in politics of Badin district and especially in Tando Bago Taluka, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza alleged that Zardari had used last tactic against him which hopefully with support of the people of Badin would go vain.

Dr Zulfiqar Mirza also mobilised the people of Badin and other business communities to make their candidates successful in the local government election 2022.

Apart of his congesting candidates, a large number of citizens including of Khuwaja community and Memon community were also present in the public gathering.