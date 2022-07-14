News Desk

More rain-wind thundershowers expected in all provinces of country

More rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in Eastern Balochistan, Sindh, upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad twenty-five Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy/chances of rain-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Pulwama and Baramulla nineteen degree centigrade, Srinagar twenty, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fourteen, Anantnag eighteen and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.

 

