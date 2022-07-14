News Desk

MQM leader Babar Ghauri left for Dubai

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri left for Dubai from Karachi on late Wednesday night after being released in a case pertaining to the facilitation of an alleged hate speech by Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder.

According to sources, Babar Ghauri along with his wife departed for Dubai from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport via a foreign airline’s flight, EK-603 from where he will leave for United States.

Babar Ghauri was taken into custody from Karachi Airport on July 4 when he returned to the country after ending his more than seven years self-imposed exile.

Police had obtained his week-long physical remand from an anti-terrorism courts (ATC) to interrogate him and complete the investigation into the case.

Earlier in the day, the MQM leader was produced before the court. Police apprised the court that no solid evidence was found against Ghauri. If evidence is gathered, Babar Ghauri can be taken into custody again.

Sources further said that the health of the MQM leader is not good and he has to undergo a check-up at the hospital.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting on July 15

Islamabad

More rain-wind thundershowers expected in all provinces of country

National

Pakistan reports 390 coronavirus cases in single day

Karachi

SSWMB sprays limestone at all collection points

Headlines

Pakistan, IMF inching towards staff level agreement

National

Suri’s ruling, PM advice violated basic rights: SC

National

Govt likely to cut up to Rs40/litre oil prices

National

PPP has nothing to lose in Punjab in by-polls

National

IHC declares Navy Golf Course construction illegal

1 of 8,636

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More