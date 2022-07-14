Nawaz Sharif, Mohsin Ranjha put heads together in London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha called on the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

During the meeting, matters relating to the current political situation of the country and other issues came under discussion.

It is to be noted here that the PML-N leadership has accelerated their efforts to emerge victorious in the upcoming by-elections of Punjab.

The party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz has been addressing public rallies in different cities of Punjab, claiming her party’s victory in the by-polls and assuring the masses of immediate relief after tough decisions for the revival of economy.

A few days back, the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif had also directed the PML-led government in the centre to announce at least Rs15 per litre decrease in petrol prices to provide immediate relief to the inflation-hit people.