Anadolu

Oil trades below $100 amid fears of global recession

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as markets worry that aggressive interest rate hikes to stem the inflation will spur an economic downturn, further curbing the oil demand.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $99.34 per barrel at 9.10 a.m. local time (0610GMT) for a 0.15% decrease after the previous session closed at $99.49 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $95.78 per barrel at the same time on Wednesday for a 0.06% loss, as the previous session closed at $95.84 a barrel.

Oil prices continued to fall as central banks’ move to aggressively increase interest rates to combat the inflation raised fears of a stronger global recession.

Fears of lower global oil demand put negative pressure on prices as central banks worldwide increase interest rates to tame the inflation and a new wave of COVID-19 pandemic forces Chinese cities to take drastic action.

Market players are keeping a tight eye on US President Joe Biden’s travel to the Middle East, where he is anticipated to urge Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers to increase their oil supply to support price stability.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Asian markets swing as US inflation spike leaves mixed feelings

Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

Business

Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China

Business

Stock market gains 518 points

Business

Maize cultivation be started immediately

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as oil, euro struggle on recession fears

Business

Rs113.89b being spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

1 of 2,273

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More