Our Staff Reporter

Pak Army, FC South distribute relief goods among flood affectees

Tank – Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) South distributed relief goods among victims of flash flood in Pai Union Council of the district.

The flood caused damage in the UC Pai area of Tank on second day of Eid-ul-Azha and displaced a large number of people. Apart from rescuing people to safer places, the Pak Army and FC South also distributed 715 bags of food items weighing more than five thousand kilogram.

The flood-hit people lauded the efforts made by Pak Army and FC officers and jawans. They also interacted with the flood affectees and assured them of the Pak Army’s full support and cooperation.

Commanding Officer 25 Sindh and Tehsil Mayor Saddam Bettani distributed more than 5000kg bags of flour provided from the Pakistan Army and FC South to the flood affected families. Pakistan Army, FC South and Rescue 1122 have played vital role in rescue operation.

According to reports, 90% houses in UC Pai and adjoining areas have been completely damaged and most of the families have lost boundary walls and roofs of their houses.

