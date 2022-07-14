News Desk

Pakistan reports 390 coronavirus cases in single day

Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,544,131. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,426 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 390 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 17,397 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 390 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.24 percent.

