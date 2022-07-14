News Desk

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached an agreement under which Pakistan will soon receive one point one seven billion dollars.

In a tweet on Thursday, Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail says the agreement has been inked to complete the 7th and 8th reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his fellow ministers and financial team for their help and efforts in reaching the agreement with IMF.

