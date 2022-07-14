Past in Perspective

“I am the punishment of God…If you had not committed great sins, God would not have sent a punishment like me upon you.”

–Genghis Khan

Genghis Khan was a Mongol Emperor who started his military career at the age of 20. He had plans to unite the Mongol tribes and expand their control over the region. In order to take revenge of his fallen father who was killed by the Tatar army, he ordered the killing of all Tatar men. He further defeated the tribe of Taichi’ut and ordered for their ministers and generals to be boiled alive, until they eventually died. He defeated the Naiman tribe in 1206 as well and established the central and eastern regions of the empire. Evidently, he experienced many victories which gained him a reputation grand enough for other rulers and kingdoms to make peace with him and declare him the universal ruler. He was known to be brutal and encourage this sense of barbarism through his soldiers who would use enemy survivors as human shields in wars. By 1227, he died in mysterious circumstances although many believe that illness was the cause of his death.