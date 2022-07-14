PHC directs SHO to hand over car to owner

PESHAWAR – Peshawar High Court on Wednesday directed SHO to immediately hand over a car to its owner.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim disposed of the petition and announced the verdict in the case filed by one Usman Ali. Respondents in the cases included KP’s IGP, CCPO, SP Cantt and other officials.

Usman’s counsel Javed Ali told the court that the petitioner is a resident of Peshawar and that his car had been seized by personnel of Sharqi Police Station on January 11, 2022 under several sections of the law in a robbery case, while also claiming that the petitioner had nothing to do with the mentioned case.

The lawyer said that the petitioner had also appealed to a local court to get possession of the car on ‘sapurdari’, and the court had decided it in his favour. However, he said the SHO did not comply with the court order.

The petition also alleged that SP Cantt was using his car, which might get damaged during usage. While disposing of the case, the court summoned the SHO and directed him to hand over the car to the owner within an hour.