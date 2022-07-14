News Desk

PM announces compensation package for recent floods victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the federal government will provide one million rupees as compensation to the family of the deceased in floods after a joint survey of the NDMA and provincial disaster authorities.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, on the flood situation in KP and Balochistan.

The Prime Minister said Acting Chairman NDMA will immediately reach Quetta and work with the Balochistan government for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He said coordinated efforts between the federal and provincial governments should be made. There is no room for complacency. He said NDMA will increase its presence in flood-affected areas of Balochistan and KP.

The Prime Minister said Allah Almighty be thanked that all dams are safe and secure and the situation is being monitored round the clock.

Shehbaz Sharif said he will soon visit Balochistan to assess the extent of damage and express solidarity with the flood affectees.

He said all federal and provincial government departments should be on high alert in view of the more monsoon rains in the coming days.

The Prime Minister said the whole nation is deeply grieved by the loss of precious lives as a result of the torrential rains and floods. We are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

He said Balochistan and KP governments have done well so far but more needs to be done. The federal government will provide all possible support to them.

