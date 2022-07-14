PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting on July 15

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held on July 15 (Friday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 10:30am. The agenda of the federal cabinet meeting has not been released yet.

According to sources, important decisions are expected to be taken in the federal cabinet meeting. The federal ministers have also been informed about the cabinet meeting.