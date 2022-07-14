PML-N candidates likely to grab seats

Lahore – Mayo’s clan which has its vote bank in this constituency is supporting the PTI candidate who is also banking on votes from Shah de Khohi, Wifaqi colony and Allah hoo Chowk, the three neighbourhoods considered to be strongholds of the PTI.

Shabbir’s brother, Khalid Gujjar has been contesting elections against Mian Shehbaz Sharif from Raiwind in 2008 and 2013, but he never succeeded against the PML-N giant.

In the 2018 elections, Nazir Ahmad Chohan, then contesting on the PTI ticket, won this seat with a small margin of around 2000 votes. He had obtained 40,680 votes as against 38,444 of Mian Mohammad Saleem of the PML-N.

Nazir Chohan had contested the 2008 election from the PML-Q ticket but lost to a PML-N candidate. Also, Chohan has been an active member of Jahangir Tareen group which has now completely dissociated itself from the native party.

Green Town, Township, Wafaqi Colony, parts of Model Town, three blocks of Johar Town and Abdullah Town make up this constituency. Around one-fifth of the residents here are government servants while many have been employed in the private companies. Some are into small businesses.

In 2013, PP-167 was a provincial constituency in Sheikhupura district. Mohammad Arif Khan Sindhila of PML-N had won this seat with 41553 votes. Haji Mohammad Shafique of the PTI had secured 19621 votes.

PP-168:

The PTI has fielded Mohammad Nawaz Awan, an old party worker, from this constituency.

Malik Asad Ali Khokar, who previously contested from this constituency on the PTI ticket, is now a PML-N candidate.

Nawaz Awan is a candidate for a provincial seat for the first time. Amjad Hussain Abbasi of the TLP and Usman Ghani of Jamat-e-Islami are also in the running though, but it is going to be a two-way contest between the PTI and the PML-N candidates.

The seat fell vacant when Saad Rafique got elected MNA from NA-131 by defeating Humayun Akhtar of the PTI. This seat (NA-131) was vacated by the PTI chief Imran Khan. Earlier in the 2018 elections, Khan had defeated Saad Rafique from this constituency.

An old PTI guard, Nawaz Awan is into property business. Reportedly, he got a party ticket on the recommendation of Dr Yasmin Rashid.

This constituency falls under the National Assembly constituency NA-134, currently held by Rana Mubashir of the PML-N.

In 2018 elections, Khawaja Saad Rafique won this seat securing 34119 votes. Mohammad Faiz Bhatti of the PTI got 14950. In the by-elections held on December 13, 2018, Asad Khokar then contesting on the PTI ticket, won this seat defeating the PML-N candidate.

Interestingly, the PML-N is now trying to regain its lost seat with the help of a candidate who had defeated its candidate in the by-elections in 2018.

Asad Khokar was a candidate in 2018 general elections on a national seat, but luck did not favour him at that time.

Asad Khokar is a property tycoon with a sprawling real estate business. He has the advantage of having a maximum Shia community vote which sometimes proves decisive.

Comparatively, he is placed in a better position than his rival to grab this seat.

Strangely, Asad Khokar is not directly or indirectly related to other noted political personalities of the Khokar clan. He has no direct relation with the three Khokar brothers- Shafi Khokar, Afzal khokar and Saiful Malook Khokar. Similarly, he has no connection with other Khokhars like Karamat khokar and Zaheer Abbas khokar.

Chungi Amar Siddhu, Kot Lakhpat, parts of Walton cantonment, Kamanhan and some areas of Model Town fall in this constituency.