Police arrest 2 persons accused of sodomising pizza delivery boy

ISLAMABAD – Koral police have arrested two accused involved in sodomising a pizza delivery boy on gunpoint at Karamatabad, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Police also seized weapons from the accused identified as Adnan and Ahmed alias Bobby, whose residences were raided by a police team constituted by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan under surveillance of SP Rural Rukhsar Mehdi, he said.

Earlier, the duo had been booked in a kidnapping, dacoity and rape case in Police Station Koral on complaint of the victim, he said.

In his complaint, the victim told Koral police that he went to Karamatabad area on his motorcycle to deliver pizza at 10:45pm on 11 July 2022. He added the boy was searching for the address of customer when two men intercepted him on gunpoint and snatched his motorcycle. Meanwhile, the duo took him to a place where they sodomised him on gunpoint and also recorded video.

The spokesman said the rapists threatened the boy not to share his ordeal with anyone or else they would upload the objectionable video on social media. After committing the heinous crime, he said, both men managed to escape from the scene.

He said police registered FIR against the accused on complaint of victim under sections 377/392/365/341/34 of Pakistan Penal Code and began investigation.

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also took notice of the incident and ordered SP Rural to arrest the rapists immediately, said the police spokesman. He said police SP along with ASP Koral Ahmed Shah held the accused during a raid and moved them to police station for further investigation. He said that investigators have obtained physical remand of both accused from a court of law for further probe.