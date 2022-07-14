PPP has nothing to lose in Punjab in by-polls

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan People’s Party has nothing to lose in the by-elections in Punjab but expects to win share in the general elections in return.

Knowing pretty well that the contest is between the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, the PPP leadership announced support for the PML-N, being an ally.

For the vacant seats set for by-elections, the contest in 2018 was also between the PML-N and the PTI so the PPP did not lose much by supporting the PML-N.

If the PML-N performs better in the by-elections for the Punjab Assembly seats, the PPP will take some credit and will surely expect the PML-N cooperation in the general elections which are not very far away.

The PPP reportedly had already reached some agreement with the PML-N for the general elections to pick some share of the seats for the national and provincial assemblies. The preparations for by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly have entered the final stage with provision of electoral material to returning officers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has started sending ballot papers and forms to returning officers. The ECP has printed 4.7306 million ballot papers for election in 20 constituencies. The Commission has also printed 153,657 surplus ballot papers. The polling for by-elections has been scheduled on Sunday (July 17).

The ECP had announced by-election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting lawmakers of the PTI were de-seated.

PTI chief Imran Khan has been depicting the upcoming electoral bout in Punjab as a fight between good (his party) and evil (everyone else). For instance, in constituencies in Lahore, where elections are being held, PTI says that voting represents a “choice between two ideologies” and a “struggle for real independence.”

The stakes are high for the PTI, which sees the electoral contest as a make-or-break event for its political future in Punjab – a province that decides the fate of any party with regard to forming the federal government.

A landslide victory for the PTI on July 17 can bring Khan’s party to power in Punjab. The ruling coalition led by the PML-N and the PPP in Punjab needs to win at least nine seats to achieve the 186-member majority in the provincial assembly for its government to survive. On the other hand, the PTI needs to win at least 13 seats to oust the present coalition government.

The PTI was in power in Punjab until a few months ago. Its Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resigned in March when the parliament took up the no-confidence motion to remove Khan.

The PTI then decided to nominate PML (Quaid-e-Azam)’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new chief minister of Punjab. However, Elahi lost the election to PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz, who was elected the new chief minister of Punjab in April after securing 197 votes.

The PPP will expect a good result for the PML-N in the by-elections to make its case for the general elections stronger. Even if the PML-N loses, the PPP’s position remains unchanged except losing the smaller share of power in the province.

PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been focusing on Punjab to revive the party which has failed to get positive results for more than a decade.

Good performance in Punjab is key for any party, eyeing to form government in the centre as this province hosts about 65 percent of the country’s population.