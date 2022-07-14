Productivity of energy sector increased due to CPEC power plants: Musadik

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik says efficiency and productivity of energy sector in Pakistan have been increased due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor power plants.

In an exclusive interview with China Economic Net, he said the more efficiently we generate electricity, the more the price of electricity will gradually decrease.

Musadik Malik highlighted that the solution to Pakistan’s problems is to continuously increase Pakistan’s power, gas and petroleum infrastructure.

The Minister of State said there are a lot of projects being implemented in Thar, because we need our own indigenous resources and Chinese companies have invested heavily there as well.

He said we will generate additional energy from our own resources through coal produced in our country.